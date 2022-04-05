Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding, Reception Guest Lists to Have SRK, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Others: Report

If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be exchanging wedding vows in a matter of no time. Rumours of their April wedding were doing the rounds for some time and now it seems that the Bollywood lovebirds are actually getting married this week. As reported by IndiaToday.in, their wedding festivities will take place in Mumbai between April 13 to 17. The publication also informed that several prominent names from the industry, including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan has been invited to the wedding.

Moreover, Bollywood superstar and her Alia’s Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan is likely to attend as well.

The Bhatt and Kapoor family members will also be present at the wedding, including Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima, cousins Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. From the Bhatt family side, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, and Mukesh Bhatt will reportedly be a part of the wedding.

The couple will reportedly throw a reception party towards the end of this month. Ranbir and Alia’s co-stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are likely to be present, reported IndiaToday.in.

The publication quoted their source as saying, “Ranbir and Alia’s wedding reception will be a lavish affair. Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar have been invited to Ranbir and Alia’s reception."

Meanwhile, the publication previously reported that Ranbir is planning a bachelor’s party at his home with some of his closest friends. The news portal claims that Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji will be invited to the party. “Ranbir is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is planning a bachelor’s party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir’s way of throwing an impromptu bachelor’s party," the source cited by the portal claimed.

