Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Update from Soni Razdan: 'It'll Happen Some Time in Future'

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor had confirmed tying the knot with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt saying they would have been married had the Covid-19 pandemic not struck. Since then, fans of ‘RAlia’ have been hoping to see them make it official soon. They have also been spotted at the site of their new home in Mumbai, overseeing its construction with Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, further fueling speculations of their impending marriage.

Now, Soni Razdan, mother of Alia, has weighed in on the marriage query of Ranbir and Alia. She told Bollywood Life, “Even I don’t know when it’ll (the wedding) happen. Even I’m waiting for some information. There’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen some time in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that (a jovial reference to the web series she’s done), but even her agent might not know.”

Alia and Ranbir made their relationship public soon after his breakup with co-star Katrina Kaif in 2017. From mushy romantic moments at award shows, joint appearances at high-profile weddings to social media posts of their getaways and family get-togethers, the couple dropped the ‘we’re just friends’ act pretty quickly and came out in public accepting their relationship. In an interview in 2020, Ranbir revealed that he would have tied the knot with Alia Bhatt had the coronavirus pandemic not hit the country. The couple is just looking for the right time to get married.

Alia and Ranbir will also be seen in upcoming film Brahmastra-Part I. The movie, however, has been stuck due to the coronavirus.

