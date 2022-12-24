Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh are All Hearts for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Music Album Sukoon

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have lauded Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first-ever music album 'Sukoon'. The filmmaker released his album on Wednesday, December 7. The Ghazal album contains nine beautiful tracks sung by some wonderful artists such as Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shreya Ghoshal, Shail Hada, and Madhubanti Bagchi. The songs are available on all the music streaming platforms.

Alia Bhatt, who worked with the filmmaker in Gangubai Kathiawadi, took to Instagram and wrote, “So Beautiful” with a red heart emoticon. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, who worked with Bhansali in films such as Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, and Bajirao Mastani, also showered love on the filmmaker.

Since its release, the album has received positive feedback from both fans and critics. Sukoon reportedly took Sanjay Leela Bhansali nearly two years to create. According to the director, this album is an ode to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

In an interaction with ETimes, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “It wouldn’t have been possible without her presence in my life. Whatever I know about music, whatever I know about filmmaking, I’ve learnt from Lataji’s singing. Her voice contains every human emotion expressed with flawless transparency. I grew up listening to her voice, picking up even the minutest of nuances”.

When asked if his quest for perfection comes from listening to Lataji, the filmmaker instantly said, “Absolutely”. He further spoke about how she went on to inspire him in so many ways. Sanjay said, “She is so much more than just the best artiste India has ever produced. One gets to learn so much about life, love and longing by just listening to her. She is the reason why I make films. She is also the driving force, the wind beneath my wings that impelled me to become a music composer”.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer will once again be seen sharing screen space in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Garima Agarwal in pivotal roles. The movie will release on April 28, 2023.

