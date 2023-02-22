After wrapping work on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to collaborate for the third time on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, Baiju Bawra. Buzz is that the film is all set to go on floors in mid 2023.

A source close to Pinkvilla shared, “Since the subject is very close to Mr Bhansali, he has been working on it for a long time, and has already created a strong script for the film. However, prep from the shoot perspective has also begun, as he plans to take Baiju Bawra on floors mid this year. June or July is what they are looking at."

The source added, “Requests for his actors’ dates have already gone to them. A large portion of the film will be shot on sets in Mumbai, and construction will begin after the final dates are locked.”

Ranveer and Alia have previously worked with SLB for their individual projects. While Sanjay’s last directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi starred Alia, Ranveer was part of Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Sanjay is currently gearing up for the release of his next project titled ‘Heeramandi’. The show will also mark Sanjay’s web series debut as a director.

Heeramandi revolves around a bunch of courtesans during the pre and post-Independence era of the country. When asked how the idea was generated, SLB had earlier shared in an event, “These great courtesans, they lived like queens. They had the nawabs, politicians and British officers at their beck and call. The courtesans were artists, singers, dancers, connoisseurs of good poetry and art. So they were women that I would have liked to meet in real life."

He continued, “After the country’s Independence and Partition, gone were the nawabs and the riches. I started to wonder what impact it would have had on the courtesans." Heeramandi stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh at the leading ladies for the series.

Read all the Latest Movies News here