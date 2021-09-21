Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to Shoot Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Song in Moscow

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be travelling to Moscow to shoot a song which will feature in their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. According to report, the lead pair of Karan Johar’s directorial will be leaving for Russia where Remo D’Souza will be choreographing the song. Remo has earlier worked with Alia in her debut movie Student of the Year, which was also directed by Johar.

The filmmaker and producer will be making his comeback as a director after five years. Johar’s last directorial venture was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which released in 2016. The movie boasted of a stellar star-cast with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead role and Fawad Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Lisa Haydon in supporting roles. Johar’s upcoming movie has also created quite an impression with some of the veteran Hindi cinema actors starring in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. From Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, to Dharmendra, the movie’s star cast already sounds promising.

Johar introduced the ensemble cast of the upcoming movie through an Instagram post in July. The producer shared a glimpse of the romantic comedy drama and wrote in the caption, “Meet the legendary stars of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani."

Earlier this month, Dharmendra had shared a video from the sets of the movie where he was seen having some tea in between the shots. The actor mentioned in the caption, “Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes Romancing the camera for Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani.”

The movie is written by Ishiita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy and will be hitting the cinemas in 2022.The film went to the floors in mid of August.

We are definitely excited about this promisong flick, are you?

