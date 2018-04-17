GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Wrap the Shoot for Gully Boy

The movie, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, is reportedly a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Wrap the Shoot for Gully Boy
Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh
It's a wrap for Zoya Akhtar's much-anticipated film Gully Boy. The last leg of the shoot has been completed in Mumbai and post-production work has begun.

Actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday night took to her Instagram Stories to share that she would miss the film's set.

"And it's a film wrap for 'Gully Boy'! Going to miss this set too much. The best best crew and all the best people! Love you all... Miss you already Zozo (Akhtar) and Tutu (Ranveer Singh)! Big Hug! See you guys very soon," Alia wrote.

Her co-star and film's lead actor Ranveer Singh also shared a photo of her sporting a black t-shirt which had 'Gully Boy' written on it.

He captioned the image, "#gullygirl"

Credit: @Ranveer Singh

The movie, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, is reportedly a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

Recommended For You