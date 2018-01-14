English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Goes On Floors
The movie, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, is reportedly a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh
Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy, to be helmed by Zoya Akhtar, went on floors here on Sunday.
"And finally it's Day 1 of 'Gully Boy'!!! Such a special film for me for various reasons! Wish me luckkkk! Your support and love means the world to me. Wohooo, let's do this Ranveer, Zoya," Alia tweeted.
Sidhwani shared the clapboard of the movie, while Farhan wished the team "all the best" as the adventure begins.
Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia and actress Sophie Choudry too sent in their good wishes.
And finally its Day 1 of #GullyBoy !!! Such a special film for me for various reasons!!!! Wish me luckkkk!!!! Your support and love means the world to me 💫 Wohooo let’s do this! @RanveerOfficial #zoyaakhtar 💙— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 14, 2018
