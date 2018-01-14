GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Goes On Floors

The movie, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, is reportedly a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.

IANS

Updated:January 14, 2018, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Goes On Floors
Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh
Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy, to be helmed by Zoya Akhtar, went on floors here on Sunday.

"And finally it's Day 1 of 'Gully Boy'!!! Such a special film for me for various reasons! Wish me luckkkk! Your support and love means the world to me. Wohooo, let's do this Ranveer, Zoya," Alia tweeted.


The movie, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, is reportedly a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.

Sidhwani shared the clapboard of the movie, while Farhan wished the team "all the best" as the adventure begins.

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia and actress Sophie Choudry too sent in their good wishes.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery