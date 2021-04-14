Alia Bhatt Reacted to Ranbir Kapoor's Troubled Past, Sharmila Tagore Yet to See Kareena's Second Son

Alia Bhatt is head-over-heels in love with her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor, who confirmed his relationship with the actress in an interview last year, where he referred to her as his “girlfriend” and said that if it weren’t for the pandemic, they would have been married. Before dating Alia, Ranbir was in a relationship with actress Katrina Kaif. Ranbir also dated actress Deepika Padukone, who is now married to Ranveer Singh. In an old interview, when Alia was asked about Ranbir’s troubled past, the actress had said, “How does it matter? It’s part of someone’s life and who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon.”

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February this year amid the pandemic. The duo has kept their child away from the paparazzi and fans are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of their baby. However, fans are not the only ones who haven’t seen their child. Grandmother and Kareena Kapoor’s mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore is yet to see the newborn baby as well.

Ace producer Asit Kumarr Modi is expanding his beloved Taarak Mehta universe of characters in line with popular Hollywood franchises. The first step in the direction comes in the form of an animation series for kids, titled Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah, which will start airing on Sony Yay from April 19. What’s new, you ask? ‘Everything.’ From the storyline to treatment and humour, Asit says the world of Chhota Chashmah is his present for the younger audiences of the show who have been braving with coronavirus pandemic for over a year now.

American singer Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas often turn heads with their amazing chemistry. The duo never misses a chance to praise each other and express their love for each other. Nick’s recent interview with L’OFFICIEL is making the headlines as he called his wife the source of his inspiration when he’s writing. He also revealed that he considers himself really fortunate to have that his ‘muse’ that propels him to continue to write. The singer seems to be smitten in the way he talks about his wife. The singer is currently enjoying the success of his newly released music album Spaceman.

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have shared the first poster of their upcoming music video Madhanya on social media. The music video will premiere on April 18. The poster sees the singer and the actress-model, dressed as bride and groom, in a romantic dance pose. Calling this “the wedding love song”, they wrote about how they can’t wait to see fan reaction to the song.

