Alia Bhatt Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Comments, Says Didn’t Do Anything to Get a Reaction Like This

Kangana Ranaut has been digging into the lives of Bollywood celebrities, who, she says, lack the courage to support her and her films. Most noticeably, she is currently involved in a war of words with Alia Bhatt, who Kangana accuses of being a puppet, controlled by Karan Johar.Kangana hit out at the Gully Boy actress, earlier this month, saying that Alia did not support her when Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released, even though she always responded to the latter's films like Raazi. Later, adding to her comments, she said, "I reached out to Alia (Bhatt) and asked her what makes her think 'Manikarnika' is my personal controversy, it's a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work."She also said, "I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism...if she doesn't have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo's (Karan Johar) puppet then I don't consider her successful."After days of maintaining dignified silence over the matter, Alia has now come forward speaking on the developing controversy, involving Kangana and apparent her displeasure with her. In an interview with DNA, Alia said, "I would like to react to her personally if she has any complaints. I don't want to talk about it in the media. As I have said before, I really admire her as an actor and the choices that she makes. She's a very outspoken person and I admire her for that as well. If I have upset her unintentionally, then I don't know. Basically, it wasn't my intention. I didn't do anything to get a reaction like this."Responding to Kangana spewing hatred against her, earlier, Alia had also accepted publicly that she'd apologise to the Manikarnika actress, personally, if need be. This statement comes days spent in thought on Alia's behalf.Recently, Anupam Kher had lent his support to Kangana calling her a rockstar and the real face of women empowerment. There's still no response from Aamir Khan, who has also been on the receiving end of Kangana's unfair criticism.Alia is currently attending the Berlin International Film Festival with Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh, where their film Gully Boy is being screened. Gully Boy will release on February 14 in India.