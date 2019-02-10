English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Comments, Says Didn’t Do Anything to Get a Reaction Like This
Days after maintaining dignified silence over the matter, Alia Bhatt has responded to the developing controversy which involves Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan and other industry people.
Image: Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
Loading...
Kangana Ranaut has been digging into the lives of Bollywood celebrities, who, she says, lack the courage to support her and her films. Most noticeably, she is currently involved in a war of words with Alia Bhatt, who Kangana accuses of being a puppet, controlled by Karan Johar.
Kangana hit out at the Gully Boy actress, earlier this month, saying that Alia did not support her when Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released, even though she always responded to the latter’s films like Raazi. Later, adding to her comments, she said, “I reached out to Alia (Bhatt) and asked her what makes her think 'Manikarnika' is my personal controversy, it’s a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work.”
She also said, “I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism...if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo's (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful.”
After days of maintaining dignified silence over the matter, Alia has now come forward speaking on the developing controversy, involving Kangana and apparent her displeasure with her. In an interview with DNA, Alia said, “I would like to react to her personally if she has any complaints. I don’t want to talk about it in the media. As I have said before, I really admire her as an actor and the choices that she makes. She’s a very outspoken person and I admire her for that as well. If I have upset her unintentionally, then I don’t know. Basically, it wasn’t my intention. I didn’t do anything to get a reaction like this."
Responding to Kangana spewing hatred against her, earlier, Alia had also accepted publicly that she’d apologise to the Manikarnika actress, personally, if need be. This statement comes days spent in thought on Alia’s behalf.
Recently, Anupam Kher had lent his support to Kangana calling her a rockstar and the real face of women empowerment. There’s still no response from Aamir Khan, who has also been on the receiving end of Kangana’s unfair criticism.
Alia is currently attending the Berlin International Film Festival with Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh, where their film Gully Boy is being screened. Gully Boy will release on February 14 in India.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Kangana hit out at the Gully Boy actress, earlier this month, saying that Alia did not support her when Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released, even though she always responded to the latter’s films like Raazi. Later, adding to her comments, she said, “I reached out to Alia (Bhatt) and asked her what makes her think 'Manikarnika' is my personal controversy, it’s a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work.”
She also said, “I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism...if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo's (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful.”
After days of maintaining dignified silence over the matter, Alia has now come forward speaking on the developing controversy, involving Kangana and apparent her displeasure with her. In an interview with DNA, Alia said, “I would like to react to her personally if she has any complaints. I don’t want to talk about it in the media. As I have said before, I really admire her as an actor and the choices that she makes. She’s a very outspoken person and I admire her for that as well. If I have upset her unintentionally, then I don’t know. Basically, it wasn’t my intention. I didn’t do anything to get a reaction like this."
Responding to Kangana spewing hatred against her, earlier, Alia had also accepted publicly that she’d apologise to the Manikarnika actress, personally, if need be. This statement comes days spent in thought on Alia’s behalf.
Recently, Anupam Kher had lent his support to Kangana calling her a rockstar and the real face of women empowerment. There’s still no response from Aamir Khan, who has also been on the receiving end of Kangana’s unfair criticism.
Alia is currently attending the Berlin International Film Festival with Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh, where their film Gully Boy is being screened. Gully Boy will release on February 14 in India.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Comments, Says Didn’t Do Anything to Get a Reaction Like This
- Are There Parallels Between Google Refusing to Attend a US Senate Committee Hearing And Twitter Doing The Same in India?
- Ranveer Singh Recalls His Struggling Days, Says Thought Would Never Make it Big in Bollywood
- Another Priya Prakash Varrier Scene from Oru Adaar Love Goes Viral, See Here
- Rahul and Panchal Put India A in Control Against England Lions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results