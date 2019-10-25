Take the pledge to vote

Alia Bhatt Reacts to Questions Regarding Her Wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt was again asked about the fake viral invitation that said Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's Sagan ceremony is going to be held on January 22, 2020. Here's what the actress said.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
Alia Bhatt Reacts to Questions Regarding Her Wedding with Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

A few days ago, an invitation began circulating on the internet inviting people to the engagement ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It was a fake invitation with factual and spelling errors. When Alia Bhatt went to London to visit Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt, she was asked at the airport about the viral card. The actor did not say anything but laughed it off.

Now, on her return, she was again asked about her marriage. The actress then said that she and other people have already spoken about the issue. On being probed further, the actress said, "Udti udti khabar hai aur woh udti hee rahegi (It is a rumour and it will stay as one)."

Watch the video of Alia's hilarious reaction below:

Recently, Alia Bhatt's mother and actress Soni Razdan responded to the issue of the fake wedding card. She said, “It’s a non-issue. Please, don’t give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve.”

On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for Sadak 2 with Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. Apart from this, Alia will also next appear in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will go on floors soon.

