Alia Bhatt Reacts to Questions Regarding Her Wedding with Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt was again asked about the fake viral invitation that said Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's Sagan ceremony is going to be held on January 22, 2020. Here's what the actress said.
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
A few days ago, an invitation began circulating on the internet inviting people to the engagement ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It was a fake invitation with factual and spelling errors. When Alia Bhatt went to London to visit Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt, she was asked at the airport about the viral card. The actor did not say anything but laughed it off.
Now, on her return, she was again asked about her marriage. The actress then said that she and other people have already spoken about the issue. On being probed further, the actress said, "Udti udti khabar hai aur woh udti hee rahegi (It is a rumour and it will stay as one)."
Watch the video of Alia's hilarious reaction below:
Recently, Alia Bhatt's mother and actress Soni Razdan responded to the issue of the fake wedding card. She said, “It’s a non-issue. Please, don’t give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve.”
On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for Sadak 2 with Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. Apart from this, Alia will also next appear in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will go on floors soon.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Twitter Wants Salman to Take Strict Action Against Shehnaz, Sidharth's Misbehaviour
- Alexa, Open The Apple TV App: Apple TV+ Arrives on Amazon Fire TV Devices
- If You Have These 17 Apps on Your Apple iPhone, Delete Them Now
- Stop Tearing Other Women Down: Did Selena Gomez Just Shield Ex-beau Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Baldwin?
- Apple Watch Saves Canadian Woman from Potential Sexual Assault in Her Home