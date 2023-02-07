Actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories and shared a sweet congratulatory note for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani after their wedding. The actress shared Kiara’s wedding pictures post and wrote, “Congratulations you two."

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra worked in two movies together. They were first seen in Student of the Year with Varun Dhawan also playing the lead, which marked both their debut and reunited for Kapoor and Sons. Sidharth is the third ‘Student’ to have tied the knot among the SOTY leads.

See her post below:

Varun Dhawan also joined in to congratulate Sidharth and Kiara on their wedding. The actor, who worked with Sid on SOTY and Kiara on Jugjugg Jeeyo, took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Wishing you a lifetime of love."

Meanwhile, the trio’s mentor Karan Johar penned a lengthy note for Kiara and Sid. He wrote, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family."

“As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever," he added.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on Feb. 7 in Jaisalmer. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace. While the wedding took place in the afternoon, they made fans wait for hours together before they dropped the pictures on Tuesday night. Nevertheless, fans have showered the couple with love.

Read all the Latest Movies News here