Alia Bhatt Reacts to Viral Video of Ranbir Kapoor Playing With a Kid, Check Out What She Said

Just a day back, a small video of Ranbir Kapoor holding and playing with a toddler had gone viral. In the video, the Brahmastra actor was not just holding the little one in his arms, but he also kissed him and played with him, making the baby laugh. This video had sent the internet on a tizzy and many tagged the actor’s wife, star Alia Bhatt in the video. Now, the actress, who is off to shoot for her Hollywood debut, has reacted to the video.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy shooting for Heart of Stone, took to her story to share the video. She also dropped a comment on it and wrote, “Ok. This video is a full vibe”

When the video was shared, fans were ecstatic to see it. The comments section had words of appreciation and praise for the actor. A fan had written, “How can someone be this cute”, while another comment read, “Him with babies.” A user even tagged Alia Bhatt, her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Now, fans are rejoicing after Alia reposted the video.

Ranbir Kapoor, in his earlier interviews, had always opened up about wanting to get married and have children at an early age. In fact, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor had said, “We are at times now where we should not give deadlines to marriage, age. When one falls in love, a wedding will happen, then children will happen. I think everything is natural progress.”

Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The actor has quite a few films lined up for release, including Shamshera, Luv Ranjan’s next and Brahmastra. Meanwhile, besides Brahmastra, Alia too has a long lineup of projects. Currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, the actress is also gearing up for the shoot of Jee Le Zaara. She also has Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Darlings lined up for release.

