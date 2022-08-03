Alia Bhatt Reacts to 'Weird Commentary' on Her Pregnancy, Aamir Khan Removes 'Adult Scenes' from Laal Singh Chaddha

Alia Bhatt is expecting her first baby with Ranbir Kapoor. The 29-year-old star announced her pregnancy in June on Instagram two months after she tied the knot with Kapoor. The announcement was met with trolling from a section of the internet. While some users pointed out if she was pregnant before her marriage, others mocked the actress for embracing motherhood early in her life. Alia reacted in an interview with News18, “How can someone make a weird commentary about how a woman’s life is going to change just because she is married and having a child?”

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump. In a recent interview, Aamir Khan talked about removing adult scenes from the original movie during the remake and revealed that it has been done to ‘suit the sensibilities of the Indian audiences’.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ has also been trending on Twitter. On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and reacted to the trend. She called Aamir Khan the ‘mastermind’ and claimed that the actor has ‘curated’ the negativity around the film. “I think all the negativity around the upcoming release Laal Singh Chadda is skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself,” she wrote.

Rakhi Sawant has been dating Adil Khan Durrani for quite some time now. In a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Rakhi alleged that her boyfriend Adil has been getting death threats. She claimed that the alleged threats are from the Bishnoi gang. The Bigg Boss 15 fame also sent the gang a stern warning and asked them not to hurt Adil.

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan. The promotions of the movie are currently underway and for the same, the team traveled to Pune recently. The team boarded a private plane to reach the venue and Akshay Kumar and his co-stars decided to make it a fun ride. Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to give his fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the team’s funny banter through a hilarious video.

