Alia Bhatt Recalls Acting Debut Ahead of Her First Production 'Darlings': I Was Shaking in My Father’s Office

In her decade-old career, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the most versatile artists of this generation. The 28-year-old has mixed her critically acclaimed turns in Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab, and Gully Boy with mainstream films like 2 States and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Alia, who is returning on the big screen after two years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, is also set to make her debut as a producer with the upcoming movie Darlings. As she is preparing for her debut production film, she is also recalling the time when she was nervous while making her debut as an actor.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the Raazi actress recounted how far her life has come since she was standing in her father filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s office in 2012, before her debut film Student of the Year. She informed the morning daily that at that time Bollywood actor and her cousin, Emraan Hashmi was also present in the office, while her father was trying to calm her nerves.

Advertisement

“Before Student of the Year, I went to my father’s [Mahesh Bhatt] office, shaking [in fear] that I won’t be able to act. He had told me then that I will feel this with every film. Emraan [Hashmi] was sitting there, mostly agreeing with my father," Mid-Day quoted Alia as saying.

She added that people look up to acting as a ‘glamourous’ career, but it isn’t exactly what it looks like. Alia said that the career is very difficult as “you put yourself out there, to be judged by people." And as she steps up the stairs in her career, from acting to producing, she said that she intends to make “good films."

While talking about her role as a producer, Alia said that she wants to nurture new talents through her production house -‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’. The actress is making her production debut with the film ‘Darlings,’ which is a dark comedy about a mother-daughter relationship starring herself, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.