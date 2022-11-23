Alia Bhatt Recalls Her Obsession With Her Weight and Body; Advices Women to 'Be Healthy Internally'

Alia Bhatt has had a fulfilling year with her films emerging as hits, making her Hollywood debut, marrying the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor and welcoming a baby with him. In a recent interview, the actress who made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 10 years back, spoke about her obsession with her body and weight taking a toll on her. Alia made her debut when she was a teenager and has to lose weight before the film.

During an interview with Marie Claire, she said, “I entered the industry at the age of 17. And you hear conversations around you pertaining to the way you should look. You think that’s the way it’s supposed to be. And it took a bit of a toll on me in terms of my obsession with my body and my weight. It’s taken me a lot of work, but I’m in the best place that I’ve ever been with regards to that. And now I’m pregnant and, actually, I’ve never felt more comfortable and more happy and more at peace [with my body]."

The actress also left advice for young women. “Be healthy internally, not obsessive about the way you look superficially. It’s not about every little splodge of skin on your body. You can’t be squishing it and thinking, This is an issue. That is an issue. And of course, I have my days, I’ve had my days. But I’m saying, if you pick on yourself first, then you’re inviting every other [person’s] negative thoughts towards your body. If you yourself are armed with confidence and a certain level of appreciation for the way you look and the way you are, then nothing in the world will bother you…especially in the world of Instagram and TikTok and all these filters," the actress added.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa.

