Alia Bhatt Receives Appreciation From Sister Shaheen Bhatt, Take a Look at Her Instagram Post

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s love on Instagram is a sweet thing to look at. The sisters are always appreciating each other and they don’t need any reason or a special occasion to do so. Just a couple of hours back, Shaheen took to her Instagram Story section to share an appreciation post for her sister. She shared a photo of the actress where she can be seen sitting on a chair on a beach, wearing a pretty green tank top. The photo was supposedly taken during their Maldives trip. In the photo, Alia smiles at the camera as the cool breeze blows her hair.

She captioned the photo as, “Just an Alia appreciation post".

This is not the first time Ali has featured in Shaheeh’s Instagram feed.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently in Delhi for the shoot of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They were recently clicked in Brown Munde fame singer AP Dhillon’s first India concert.

A video was shared on social media which sees Alia and Ranveer grooving to Dhillon’s songs as he plays to a packed crowd. Since winters are setting in the heart of the country, both Alia and Ranveer were seen in warm clothes suitable for the season. Alia wore a black leather jacket and Ranveer wore a funky denim jacket to beat the chill.

In another video, Alia is seen interacting with a fan as the show plays. The fan and Alia are seen conversing how they met earlier and the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress says, “I remember your face."

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also features veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. News18 had earlier revealed how Dharmendra will have a love triangle track with Jaya and Shabana.

Meanwhile, Alia has several projects lined up. She will be seen in Bramhastra with her beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time ever. Then she has Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.

