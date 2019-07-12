Alia Bhatt Records Scratch Version of a Romantic Song for Father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2
The sequel to the 1991 hit film Sadak, Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles.
Image: Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt, who earlier revealed that she’d be singing a track in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s forthcoming directorial Sadak 2, reportedly recorded its scratch version this week at a Juhu studio in Mumbai.
An unnamed source who was present during the recording, told Mid-Day, "While Jeet Gannguly's score is ready, the lyrics are still being worked upon. Jeet da wanted to understand Alia's pitch and voice modulation, so they decided to record the scratch. The lyrics will now be rewritten under the supervision of Mahesh Bhatt.”
“It is a romantic number and comes at a crucial point in the film, so Bhatt sir is being meticulous about it. The final track will be recorded only after the unit returns from their Ooty schedule in August," the source added.
The sequel to the 1991 hit film Sadak, which was also directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles. Meanwhile actors Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose make up the supporting cast.
View this post on Instagram
Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!! 🌟🙏🌞
Marking Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after about 20 years, the film is scheduled to release July 10, 2020.
Other than Sadak 2, Alia will also be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra and in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also stars NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn.
