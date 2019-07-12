Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Alia Bhatt Records Scratch Version of a Romantic Song for Father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2

The sequel to the 1991 hit film Sadak, Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Alia Bhatt Records Scratch Version of a Romantic Song for Father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2
Image: Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Loading...

Alia Bhatt, who earlier revealed that she’d be singing a track in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s forthcoming directorial Sadak 2, reportedly recorded its scratch version this week at a Juhu studio in Mumbai.

An unnamed source who was present during the recording, told Mid-Day, "While Jeet Gannguly's score is ready, the lyrics are still being worked upon. Jeet da wanted to understand Alia's pitch and voice modulation, so they decided to record the scratch. The lyrics will now be rewritten under the supervision of Mahesh Bhatt.”

“It is a romantic number and comes at a crucial point in the film, so Bhatt sir is being meticulous about it. The final track will be recorded only after the unit returns from their Ooty schedule in August," the source added.

The sequel to the 1991 hit film Sadak, which was also directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles. Meanwhile actors Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose make up the supporting cast.

Marking Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after about 20 years, the film is scheduled to release July 10, 2020.

Other than Sadak 2, Alia will also be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra and in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also stars NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram