Alia Bhatt Recreates Kareena Aka Poo's Iconic Prom Scene from K3G; Gives 'Minus' to Ibrahim Ali Khan

Bollywood’s classic family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… has completed 20 years and actress Alia Bhatt shared a hilarious tribute to mark the milestone. The film starred Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. Alia, who is a big fan of Kareena, recreated one of her iconic scenes from the 2001 family drama.

Alia reenacts the popular scene wherein Kareena’s character Poo zeroes down on her prom date. In the video, shared by Alia on her Instagram, she lists out three departments in which her suitable prom date should be brilliant in and those are- good looks, good looks, and good looks. She then goes on to rate men and rejects them with sheer aplomb. At one point, she hilariously rejects Ibrahim Ali Khan by giving him a ‘minus’ point. It may be noted that Kareena is Ibrahim’s father Saif Ali Khan’s second wife. Alia then gets swooned over by the charm of her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh, who instantly rejects her by giving her two points.

Sharing the ROFL video, Alia wrote, “My favourite scene and my favourite people. Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years! P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite." (sic)

Earlier, choreographer Farah Khan and Karan Johar’s Dharma Movies shared a musical tribute to celebrate the film’s 20 years. In the video, shared on Instagram, Farah and Karan Johar danced to the film’s popular song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ which was originally picturised on K3G’s lead cast.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was written and directed by Karan Johar. The songs were composed by Jatin-Lalit, Sandesh Shandilya, and Aadesh Shrivastava. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham tells the story of a family with Amitabh Bachchan as a patriarch. Issues arise after his elder son (SRK) marries a girl (Kajol) he doesn’t approve of.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.