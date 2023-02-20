CHANGE LANGUAGE
Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Rishab Shetty Take Home Awards at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 21:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt, Rekha and Rishab Shetty at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kantara star Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt, and Rekha were among the winners at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards.

The glittering awards night of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023 was held in Mumbai on Monday. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, veteran actor Anupam Kher and screen icon Rekha were spotted on the red carpet. Alia and Rekha were seen posing together with their awards. Kantara star Rishab Shetty, winner of the Most Promising Actor Award, also attended the event.

Rekha and Alia seemed to bond at the red carpet, as they posed together after their arrival, as well as after winning their respective awards. While Alia wore a white saree with embroidered detailing, Rekha wore a muted gold silk saree for the gala event. Alia kept her hair and makeup minimal. Rekha sported her signature bun adorned with a gajra, alongwith a red lip.

Alia Bhatt and Rekha on the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival red carpet. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Alia can be seen getting out of her car and then exchanging a warm hug with Rekha. The two actresses then walked hand-in-hand at the event.

Rishab Shetty, who won the prestigious Most Promising Actor Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for his riveting performance in the Kannada blockbuster Kantara, turned up in his usual white dhoti and shirt.

Rishab Shetty at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Here are more photos from the red carpet of the event:

Varun Dhawan touches Anupam Kher’s feet at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Ronit Roy and Shreyas Talpade at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Director Vivek Agnihotri at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded in 2012 and established in 2016 to carry forward the legacy of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke – The Father of Indian Cinema.

first published:February 20, 2023, 20:49 IST
last updated:February 20, 2023, 21:13 IST
