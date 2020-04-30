MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt Remembers 'Fellow Chinese Food Lover' Rishi Kapoor In Heartfelt Post

In an Instagram post, Alia Bhatt remembered the late actor Rishi Kapoor with fondness. She also posted another picture with Rishi and Ranbir in the frame.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 8:17 PM IST
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has posted a heartfelt note on Instagram in which she has remembered the later actor Rishi Kapoor. While calling Kapoor a 'fighter', she wrote how they shared the common taste for the Chinese food. She even talked about Kapoor's Twitter moments 'passionate'.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Bhatt posted another picture of Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor in a frame. She captioned it 'Beautiful Boys.' She was with the Kapoor family during the funeral of the 'Bobby' actor.

View this post on Instagram

beautiful boys

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today after a long battle with leukemia. The actor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. The actor died peacefully at 8:45am, surrounded by his loving wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," read a statement from Rishi Kapoor's family.

"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

