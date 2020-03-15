Alia Bhatt Reminds Everyone to Not Worsen Global Crisis Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ahead of her 27th birthday, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to share a public advisory. Coronavirus disease has recently gripped the whole world with reports of over 1,45,000 people testing positive globally.

To reduce the chances of contracting COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other authorities has advised people to wash hands for at least 20 seconds in frequent gaps. People have been participating in the wave of ‘corona-scare’ and washing hands regularly.

Amidst this, Alia has now shared an important reminder with the people. The Highway actor has taken the opportunity to remind everyone to not waste water while washing hands.

“Friendly reminder that washing your hands for 20 seconds does not mean you need to have the tap running for 20 seconds. In the midst of one global crisis let’s not worsen another. Wash your hands, but save as much water as you can,” the post read.

















The Gully Boy star joined celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora to share advisory regarding the pandemic.

As per the preventive measures released by WHO, hands should be washed using soap and water or any alcohol-based sanitizer to kill the virus. It has been advised to restrain from touching our faces so that the virus is not transmitted into our bodies.

Many Instagram users appreciated the message and thanked her.

While one wrote, “A sweet reminder as you”, another said, “Thanks for putting it out there”. Others said it was “very thoughtful” of her.

