Alia Bhatt Reminisces Sunshine Vacay with Ranbir Kapoor in This Pic

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt ushered into New Year 2020 with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and close-friend Ayan Mukerji. The trio headed off to a tropical heaven for the fun-filled times.

Months after the vacay, it seems like the gorgeous lassie is majorly missing the holiday time spent with her love. The Raazi actress posted a sun-kissed picture of her on Instagram, looking forward to another trip.

“Ummm. One holiday please? With extra sunshine and extra trees to go. Thanks," she wrote.

The image seems to be clicked just after she took a dip in the sea. Alia looks like a sunshine herself, dressed up in a floral swimsuit. She wore the same dress in an earlier picture, posted on New Year.

In the old picture, Alia looks content and blissful as she absorbs the new beginning. “The light is coming 2020” she captioned it.

In another image from the same vacation, the Kalank actress is all smiles as she poses with Ranbir and Ayan.

The Gully Boy actress recently hogged when the paps caught her and Ranbir’s picture as Alia’s phone’s wallpaper.

She will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir for the first time in the upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film will be released on December 4 and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

Alia has an array of projects in the pipeline, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi, releasing September 11. Next up, she has SS Rajamouli’s RRR marking her debut into Southern cinema.

