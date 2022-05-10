Alia Bhatt Repeats Her Outfit As She Returns from Doha; Netizens Troll Her for 'Copying' Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is back in Mumbai after her brief visit to Qatar. The actress was spotted at Mumbai airport by the paparazzi on Monday night. The actress opted for a comfortable yet chic airport look as she was clicked by the paps. Dressed in a beige ribbed crop top and a pair of wide-leg black pants, Alia completed her look with a matching beige zipper. Alia’s oversized zipper also featured green and red stripes.

The 29-year-old actress tied her hair in a neat bun and completed her look with a pair of voguish sunglasses and a handbag. Following the COVID-19 protocols in mind, the actress was spotted wearing a white face mask. The actress repeated her comfy airport look. She was clicked wearing the same clothes while she was heading to Doha from Mumbai. A section of netizens also trolled the actress for “copying" Deepika Padukone. One user wrote, “She needs to stop copying Deepika." Another commented, “Why is she looking like Deepika Padukone?"

In her latest Instagram post, Alia shared a sneak peek into her trip to Doha. The actress inaugurated the 18th Edition of a high-end brand in Qatar. For the event, Alia opted for an all white ensemble. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Alia was seen wearing a custom-made Harith Hashim creation. Alia’s outfit consisted of a white pants suit that featured a cape. The actress accessorised her look with a statement diamond jewellery set. The actress opted for a soft glow peach look and tied her hair in a ponytail.

Sharing the pictures from her Doha visit on Instagram, Alia added to the caption, “A beautiful day in Doha with some French fries Poha. Such an honour to inaugurate DJWE2022 and experience the exquisite jewellery and watches.”

Fellow celebrities and fans also reacted to the Instagram post. Natasha Poonawalla complimented Alia’s look and wrote, “Gorgeous,” while Alia’s sister-in-law and actress Karisma Kapoor commented with an array of heart emoticons. Alia’s mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan commented, “Lovely. And yummy.”

The actress will soon be leaving for her debut Hollywood project Heart of Stone. It is reported that Alia will be leaving this month to start working on the Netflix movie starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

