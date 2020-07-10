Alia Bhatt Replaced Another Actress in Dear Zindagi, Prabhas 20 Looks Like Intense Love Story

Alia Bhatt got critical acclaim for her performance in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi. However, the actress was not the first choice for the film. In a throwback video, which has now gone viral on social media, film journalist Rajeev Masand asks Alia about how he heard that the makers of film Dear Zindagi were supposed to make the film with another actress, and it was Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar who really pushed Gauri Shinde to convince her that the Highway star wouldn’t look too young for the role.

In the video, Alia admits to the fact that another actress was to star in Dear Zindagi, but denies knowing about Shah Rukh and Karan's requests to Gauri.

The first look of south star Prabhas' 20th film has been revealed. The film has been titled 'Radhe Shyam', with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the romantic lead pair. Much like Prabhas' movies, this upcoming venture directed by Radha Krishna Kumar is also a big budget project, with major portions shot at international locations.

Prabhas 20 has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. The movie will release in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Earlier, Prabhas was shooting for the movie in Georgia and had shared an intriguing still from the location.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, the nation is in a state of shock and grief. Fans, who miss their beloved celebrity, often share his old visuals on social media platforms. A video of the later actor has cropped up online.

The footage shows Sushant seated in the seat adjacent to the chauffeur's in his car as the vehicle is stalled amid traffic jam. Sushant is wearing a black tee and cap as he keenly observes the song video of his 2018 film, Kedarnath playing on his laptop. The lead actors including Sushant and Sara Ali Khan performed on the popular track, Sweetheart. The song is sung by Dev Negi and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Hina Khan and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla are reportedly set to perform during the grand finale of the season 10 of reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is currently underway.

According to a report in ABPLive, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan have been roped in for a special dance performance for the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Reportedly, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan are also approached for the show titled Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded. While Sidharth was the winner in his season, Hina was among the top contestants of her season.

Baahubali: The Beginning, the SS Rajamouli directed epic action film, achieved phenomenal success when it released in 2015. The film's lead actor Prabhas is celebrating five years of its release with special posts on Instagram.

"Here's to the team that created magic! Celebrating #5YearsOfBaahubali The Beginning," Prabhas wrote on Instagram as she shared a still from the film.

