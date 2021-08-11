Alia Bhatt Reportedly Told Bhansali: 'Give Me Any Role in Heeramandi, I Will Do It for Free'

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his opulent films such as “Devdas", “Bajirao Mastani" and “Padmaavat", has joined hands with streamer Netflix for his pre-Independence set series, “Heeramandi". Described as a passion project from the director, who just completed 25 years in show business, the series will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of “Heeramandi", a dazzling district, during pre-Independent India.

It’s a series about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the ‘kothas’ which promises Bhansali’s trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions. This piece-de-resistance will be created by the master filmmaker with an eye for detail and intense intricacies only he is capable of, the streamer said in a statement. Bhansali, 58, called “Heeramandi" an important milestone in his journey as a filmmaker.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt is excited about his upcoming series, so much so that she has expressed her desire to work in the project for free. “Give me a role, any role, in Heera Mandi and I will do it for free,” she apparently told Bhansali according to a source who informed Bollywood Hungama of this development.

“It’s not like Amitabh Bachchan who refused to charge a penny for Black because the producers couldn’t afford to pay him his price. Netflix is the producer on Heera Mandi. Every actor is being paid his or her full price,” says added the source.

Bhansali made his directorial debut with “Khamoshi: The Musical" in 1996. His other major projects include “Black", “Guzaarish" and “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here