English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt Responds to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mediocre Work’ Comment, Says ‘I Respect Her Opinion’
Alia Bhatt has given a very balanced response to Kangana Ranaut's comment in which she called Bhatt's work in 'Gully Boy' mediocre.
Alia Bhatt in a still from 'Kalank'.
Loading...
The war of words between Kangana Ranaut and many Bollywood actors has hit a wall in Alia Bhatt who gave a very balanced response to Ranaut’s ‘mediocre work’ comment.
As per DNA, Ranaut had said, “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in ‘Gully Boy’ performance. Same snappy ‘muh phat’ girl. Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”
Now, Bhatt has responded to it. She said, “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching ‘Raazi.’ And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough."
She was speaking during the ‘Kalank’ promotion.
Bhatt will soon be seen with actors like Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kiara Advani in director Abhishek Varman’s period drama. Produced by Karan Johar, ‘Kalank’ is all set to hit the screens on April 17.
Follow @News18Movies for more
As per DNA, Ranaut had said, “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in ‘Gully Boy’ performance. Same snappy ‘muh phat’ girl. Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”
Now, Bhatt has responded to it. She said, “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching ‘Raazi.’ And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough."
She was speaking during the ‘Kalank’ promotion.
Bhatt will soon be seen with actors like Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kiara Advani in director Abhishek Varman’s period drama. Produced by Karan Johar, ‘Kalank’ is all set to hit the screens on April 17.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar & More Bollywood Celebs Pay Homage to Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs
- West Indies Leave Out IPL Stars For Tri-Series in Ireland
- Pakistan Great Sarfraz Nawaz Hospitalized, Bedi Wishes for Speedy Recovery
- You Can Send 'Game of Thrones' Spoilers and Ruin Your Friendships For Rs 69
- WATCH | Tough Schedules Mean Sometimes a Day Off is Better: Kallis
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results