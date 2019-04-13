SPONSORED BY
1-min read

Alia Bhatt Responds to Kangana Ranaut's 'Mediocre Work' Comment, Says 'I Respect Her Opinion'

Alia Bhatt has given a very balanced response to Kangana Ranaut's comment in which she called Bhatt's work in 'Gully Boy' mediocre.

News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
Alia Bhatt Responds to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mediocre Work’ Comment, Says ‘I Respect Her Opinion’
Alia Bhatt in a still from 'Kalank'.
The war of words between Kangana Ranaut and many Bollywood actors has hit a wall in Alia Bhatt who gave a very balanced response to Ranaut’s ‘mediocre work’ comment.
As per DNA, Ranaut had said, “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in ‘Gully Boy’ performance. Same snappy ‘muh phat’ girl. Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

Now, Bhatt has responded to it. She said, “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching ‘Raazi.’ And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough."

She was speaking during the ‘Kalank’ promotion.



Bhatt will soon be seen with actors like Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kiara Advani in director Abhishek Varman’s period drama. Produced by Karan Johar, ‘Kalank’ is all set to hit the screens on April 17.

