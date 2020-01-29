Alia Bhatt Responds to Rangoli Chandel Mocking Her for Sending Flowers on Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri
Alia Bhatt had recently sent Kangana Ranaut a bouquet of flowers congratulating her on being awarded the Padma Shri.
Alia Bhatt congratulated Kangana Ranaut and sent her flowers after it was announced that the latter will be conferred with the Padma Shri this year. However, Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel mocked the actress by tweeting the pictures of the bouquet. Chandel had written, "Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai (Look, Alia has also sent flowers. I don’t know about Kangana but I am really enjoying it)."
Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW
— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020
Now, Bhatt has responded to Chandel's tweet.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she said, "Let them react the way they want to. I am happy for Kangana."
This is not the first time that Bhatt was mocked by Chandel. She has often been a punching bag for Ranaut and her sister. Ranaut had once addressed Bhatt as filmmaker Karan Johar's puppet stating that she would advise Alia to have her own individual voice.
On another occasion, Ranaut had stated that she did not see what was special about Bhatt's performance in Gully Boy and called it mediocre. Not only that but Ranaut had also added that she felt embarrassed being referred to as Ali Bhatt's competition.
Well, for now, it seems like Alia continues to be unfazed by Kangana or Rangoli's remarks.
Meanwhile, Kangana was conferred with the Padma Shri alongside Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Adnan Sami for their contribution to the field of performing arts.
