Alia Bhatt Responds to Rangoli Chandel's Mocks, NSUI Wants Salman Khan Banned From Goa

Alia Bhatt congratulated Kangana Ranaut and sent her flowers after it was announced that the latter will be conferred with the Padma Shri this year. However, Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel mocked the actress by tweeting the pictures of the bouquet. Now, Bhatt has responded to Chandel's tweet, saying, "Let them react the way they want to. I am happy for Kangana."

Read: Alia Bhatt Responds to Rangoli Chandel Mocking Her for Sending Flowers on Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri

Salman Khan on Tuesday created a stir after a video of him snatching a mobile phone from the hands of a Goa airport staffer who tried to click a selfie with the actor went viral. The students' wing of Congress, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), has urged Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ban Khan from entering Goa if he does not apologise publicly.

Read: Salman Khan 'Misbehaves' with Fan, National Students' Union of India Wants Him Banned from Goa

Vikas Gupta, who will be entering the house as Sidharth Shukla's connection, is said to reveal that Asim Riaz has a girlfriend waiting for him outside. Vikas tells Shehnaz Gill that while he is getting close inside the house with Himanshi Khurrana, someone is waiting for him outside.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Says Asim Riaz Has a Girlfriend Waiting For Him Outside

Neena Gupta is often seen sharing fun moments from her life on social media. Recently, the veteran actress flaunted her new hairstyle and then requested Google to "reduce" her age online.

Read: Neena Gupta in Quirky Post Requests Google to 'Reduce' Her Age

After the soulful melody Shayad, the makers of Love Aaj Kal have dropped a peppy number Haan Main Galat from the upcoming film. Sung by Arijit Singh, the video features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who can be seen dancing their heart out.

Read: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Matching Steps in Love Aaj Kal Track 'Haan Main Galat' Gets Fans Grooving

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.