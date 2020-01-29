Alia Bhatt Responds to Rangoli Chandel's Mocks, NSUI Wants Salman Khan Banned From Goa
Alia Bhatt graciously responded to Rangoli Chandel mocking her for sending flowers to Kangana Ranaut, NSUI has called for a ban on Salman Khan for 'misbehaving' with a fan. Find out more in today's showbiz wrap.
Alia Bhatt congratulated Kangana Ranaut and sent her flowers after it was announced that the latter will be conferred with the Padma Shri this year. However, Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel mocked the actress by tweeting the pictures of the bouquet. Now, Bhatt has responded to Chandel's tweet, saying, "Let them react the way they want to. I am happy for Kangana."
Salman Khan on Tuesday created a stir after a video of him snatching a mobile phone from the hands of a Goa airport staffer who tried to click a selfie with the actor went viral. The students' wing of Congress, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), has urged Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ban Khan from entering Goa if he does not apologise publicly.
Vikas Gupta, who will be entering the house as Sidharth Shukla's connection, is said to reveal that Asim Riaz has a girlfriend waiting for him outside. Vikas tells Shehnaz Gill that while he is getting close inside the house with Himanshi Khurrana, someone is waiting for him outside.
Neena Gupta is often seen sharing fun moments from her life on social media. Recently, the veteran actress flaunted her new hairstyle and then requested Google to "reduce" her age online.
After the soulful melody Shayad, the makers of Love Aaj Kal have dropped a peppy number Haan Main Galat from the upcoming film. Sung by Arijit Singh, the video features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who can be seen dancing their heart out.
-
