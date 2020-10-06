Alia Bhatt Resumes Shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi: Report

The long delayed project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali is back on track. The gangster drama Gangubai Kathiawadi has actress Alia Bhatt in the titular role. After nearly six months of break, Alia is back on sets. The actress began shooting for the upcoming film with the night shift. The production of the film came to a grinding halt since the nation went into a lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report in Mid-day, the actress has been reaching the sets of the film since October 1. The schedules begin in the evening and continue until the wee hours. During the country lockdown, the makers decided to demolish the grand sets of the film as it was incurring heavy costs despite remaining unused.

The report added that a team of 50 members is chosen to remain present on the sets while Alia is concluding her segments.

Gangubai Kathiawadi went on floor in December 2019 and was slated for a September 2020 release. The biographical drama is adapted from an episode of Hussain Zaidi's novel titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Gangubai Kothewali (played by Alia) was a gun-wielding brothel owner. She was forced into the sex work form a very young age and went on to become one of the most influential courtesans. Several ferocious gangsters were her clients.

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari will make his Bollywood debut with the film. The film will have Alia and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali teaming for the first time.

Alia was last seen in her father, Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2. The film released on OTT platform. Next, Alia has the adventure fantasy film, Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will have Alia and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as co-stars.

Alia will also soon make her South debut with the upcoming SS Rajamouli film RRR. She has Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht in the pipeline as well.