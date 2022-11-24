Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Baby's Name, Shares Family Pic With Ranbir Kapoor, Daughter

Alia Bhatt took to social media to reveal the name of her baby daughter. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed their first baby earlier this month, chose to name their little one Raha. Taking to Instagram, the new mom shared a photo with Ranbir and the baby and revealed why they chose to keep the name. She also shared that the name has been chosen by her dadi, Neetu Kapoor.

In the blurry photo, Alia and Ranbir can be seen turning their backs to the camera and holding their newborn. There is a tiny jersey in focus, with the name Raha. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️"

She concluded, “Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun. ☀️☀️☀️"

Take a look at the post:

As soon as Alia shared the post, her fans, followers and industry colleagues took to the comment section to shower the family of three with praise. ‘Bua’ Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Raha Kapoor can I hold you ❤️can’t wait ❤️" while Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a couple of emojis.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2021 after dating for a couple of years. They welcomed Raha on November 6.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The actress also shot for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Besides these, she will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in the film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has an untitled film in the pipeline with Shraddha Kapoor.

