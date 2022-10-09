Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Latest Pregnancy Cravings and It Includes A Plate Full of Chaat

Actress Alia Bhatt is not stopping herself from indulging in a few pregnancy cravings. The Brahmastra star, on Sunday, revealed that she joined her sister Shaheen Bhatt to relish a plate full of chaat. Alia was seen biting into a plain puri first before enjoying a plate full of sev-covered chaat.

Sharing the picture of a half-eaten puri, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Power of a puri” with a finger heart emoji. She captioned the picture featuring the chaat plate: “Chaat day with Shaheen. Best day.”

Alia Bhatt announced that she and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first baby with a post on Instagram in June this year. She shared a picture in which the couple was at a clinic, for a sonogram test. The actress’s baby shower took place earlier this week at the couple’s home in Mumbai.

The intimate ceremony was attended by their family members including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor and a few close friends. Earlier, in the day everyone was seen arriving for the function. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has shared a couple of adorable pictures from her baby shower and it broke the internet.

The couple did not shy away from indulging in some PDA at the ceremony. Ranbir was seen kissing Alia in one of the many pictures that surfaced online.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has a Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’ lined up in her kitty. On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Animal. He will also be seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next directorial. The name of the film has not been out. There are also reports that he and Ananya Panday will be seen in a project.

