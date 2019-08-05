Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Possible Tattoo and It Has a Ranbir Kapoor Connection

While Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her films, her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor has equally gained traction during the year. From publicly expressing her love for the Sanju actor, things have come a long way and many websites even claim that marriage is on the cards for the lovebirds.

Bollywood's 'it' couple are also starring in a film--Brahmastra--directed by Ranbir's cloise friend Ayan Mukherji and is slated for a summer 2020 release. Recently, Alia shared a video on her YouTube channel in which she made an interesting revelation about getting a tattoo and it has a Ranbir-connection to it as well.

Appearing in a Friendship Day special video with her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, first, Alia said that she has Ranbir's number on speed dial and then later revealed the tattoo she would get done if she ever decides to get inked. Alia said that she would want to get number 8 inked onto her body. Where's the Ranbir connection, one must wonder.

Let us tell you that Ranbir wears number 8 on his football jersey and Alia had earlier posted a photograph sporting a jersey of the same number. See post here:

During the candid video, Alia also revealed that she would want to have two kids - both boys. Watch video here:

