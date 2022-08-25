Alia Bhatt Reveals How She Bagged Her Hollywood Debut Heart Of Stone: 'I Read The Script and...'

After delivering several blockbuster movies in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is now all set for her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s Heart Of Stone. However, do you know how the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress bagged her international debut? In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt talked about the same and shared that the script was shared by the makers with her team and was informed that a virtual meeting can be organised if she likes it. She also revealed that besides the script, Gal Gadot was also a ‘force’ that made her accept the movie.

“You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the with the director. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible. You don’t have to fly to a meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script and of course I heard that Gal Gadot was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is,” Alia said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Talking about Heart of Stone, the film will also feature 50 Shades of Grey’ star Jamie Dornan. Alia has already finished shooting for the movie. After wrapping up the shoot, Alia took to her Instagram account and dropped a picture with Gal Gadot and wrote, “Heart of Stone – you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot… my director Tom Harper… @jamiedornan missed you today… and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!”

