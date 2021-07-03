Alia Bhatt Reveals She is a Nervous Actor and Producer on Day One of 'Darlings' Shoot

Alia Bhatt, who is turning producer for the very first time with her film Darlings revealed that she is very nervous on the first day of shoot. Alia shared a series of black-and-white pictures on Instagram and Twitter and talked about how she is nervous that she will mess up her lines.

She wrote, “day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever

(in this case a very nervous actor).I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew) (sic)."

Her Darlings and Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma also echoed the sentiment, as he commented, “Same! Sleepless and on tenterhooks. But I got the best coactor/producer so I’m sorted. aap apna dekho darlings."

She also received best wishes from her friends and colleagues in the industry. Jacqueline Fernandez and Mouni Roy wished her all the best, Dia Mirza commented, “All the best. have the most wonderful time." Alia’s best friend, actress Akansksha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “All the best my darlings."

Alia also shared a concise version of her post on Twitter, with a new picture. Take a look:

day one of DARLINGS! ☀️☀️my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever(in this case a very nervous actor)I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about pic.twitter.com/KvACzfrum2 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 3, 2021

Darlings is a story of a mother-daughter duo and stars Alia and Shefali Shah in the lead. Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew will be playing pivotal roles in the film. Darlings is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

