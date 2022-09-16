Alia Bhatt Reveals She, Ranbir Kapoor Have Framed This Special Pic From Their Wedding; See Here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor–who tied the knot in April this year after almost five years of dating –are expecting their first child. The happy couple is now enjoying how audiences have received their film Brahmastra– the Ayan Mukerji–directed mythological flick. Brahmastra will apparently be Ranbir Kapoor's second film (and Alia’s first) in the Rs. 200 crore club, as reported by Pinkvilla. Alia looks especially glowing post the success of her film and took to Instagram to post a few fashionable photos of herself. While the 29-year-old actress looked stunning in the dark blue ensemble, the framed photograph of her and Ranbir caught netizens’ attention the most.

Alia was clad in an oversized, baggy, dark indigo co-ord set that looked extremely flattering on her. The new mom-to-be was glowing in her blue outfit and slayed pregnancy fashion like the sartorial queen she is. The shirt had matching navy buttons which were done all the way up. The comfortable trousers were loosely fitted, but yet looked amazing on her.

The gorgeous actress channeled her usual clean-girl beauty look with peachy nudes on her eyelids, cheekbones, and lips. She also wore generous swipes of mascara on her lashes while her hair was pulled back with a middle parting and a tight ponytail. No flyaway could be spotted on her mane at all. She accessorised with a pair of oversized golden hoops that had a unique detail to them as well.

Take a look at the post here.

Meanwhile, a Bollywood Life report recently quoted a close source to the Kapoors and said,” They have organised a special puja for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their yet-to-be-born baby. The puja is to celebrate the new phase of the happy couple, and also to ensure and pray for everyone's well-being.” While Alia Bhatt was last seen in Darlings, the 29-year-old actor has now starred opposite her real-life beau, as they starred together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which was released on September 9.

