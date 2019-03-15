English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt Rings in Birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Family and Friends, See Pics
Designer Masaba Gupta and Alia Bhatt's friends posted some candid pics from late night birthday celebrations on their Instagram story. Seems like Alia simply had a blast on her special day.
Image: Masaba Gupta/Instagram
Loading...
As actress Alia Bhatt turned 26 today, birthday wishes and love poured in from all quarters, be it social media, family or friends. Alia rang in her birthday with friends Anushka and Akanksha Ranjan and Masaba Gupta and parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, among few others, last night. Alia cut three cakes and had a blast. Latest pictures and videos from the party night are now circulating on social media and fans are celebrating with her.
She cut the cake with her mother Soni Razdan, while girls in attendance sang the birthday song. The bash was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family members. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar also attended the party. Alia's friend and designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to wish the actor a happy birthday. She wrote,"You were pure magic since we were babies... and you continue to be pure magic... Happy birthday Alu.”
Masaba and friends posted some candid pics from late night in their Instagram story. If the pictures and videos are anything to go by, Alia simply had a blast on her special day.
On movies front, Alia will next be seen in Karan's period drama film Kalank, alongside Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sonakshi Sinha. Alia also has Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy- starrer Brahmastra releasing in December. It was recently announced that Alia will make her debut in the Telegu film industry with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, in which she will star opposite Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.
She cut the cake with her mother Soni Razdan, while girls in attendance sang the birthday song. The bash was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family members. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar also attended the party. Alia's friend and designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to wish the actor a happy birthday. She wrote,"You were pure magic since we were babies... and you continue to be pure magic... Happy birthday Alu.”
Masaba and friends posted some candid pics from late night in their Instagram story. If the pictures and videos are anything to go by, Alia simply had a blast on her special day.
On movies front, Alia will next be seen in Karan's period drama film Kalank, alongside Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sonakshi Sinha. Alia also has Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy- starrer Brahmastra releasing in December. It was recently announced that Alia will make her debut in the Telegu film industry with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, in which she will star opposite Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Shooting: Global Cricket Community Stands with Bangladesh Team, Condemns Attack
- Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to Sleep
- Alia Bhatt on Starring in Rajamouli's RRR: My Dream to Work With the Baahubali Filmmaker is Fulfilled
- Sreesanth: From Royals Career to Outcast - A Timeline
- Mumbai Bridge Collapse: BJP Neta Sanju Verma Blaming Pedestrians is Not Surprising at All
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results