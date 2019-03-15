Alia Bhatt Rings in Birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Family and Friends, See Pics

As actress Alia Bhatt turned 26 today, birthday wishes and love poured in from all quarters, be it social media, family or friends. Alia rang in her birthday with friends Anushka and Akanksha Ranjan and Masaba Gupta and parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, among few others, last night. Alia cut three cakes and had a blast. Latest pictures and videos from the party night are now circulating on social media and fans are celebrating with her.She cut the cake with her mother Soni Razdan, while girls in attendance sang the birthday song. The bash was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family members. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar also attended the party. Alia's friend and designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to wish the actor a happy birthday. She wrote,"You were pure magic since we were babies... and you continue to be pure magic... Happy birthday Alu.”Masaba and friends posted some candid pics from late night in their Instagram story. If the pictures and videos are anything to go by, Alia simply had a blast on her special day.On movies front, Alia will next be seen in Karan's period drama film Kalank, alongside Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sonakshi Sinha. Alia also has Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy- starrer Brahmastra releasing in December. It was recently announced that Alia will make her debut in the Telegu film industry with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, in which she will star opposite Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.