GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Alia Bhatt's Raazi Mints Over Rs 200 Crore Worldwide; Karan Johar Celebrates Achievement

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2018, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alia Bhatt's Raazi Mints Over Rs 200 Crore Worldwide; Karan Johar Celebrates Achievement
Directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.
Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi has minted over Rs 200 crore worldwide, announced filmmaker Karan Johar, who has co-produced the film.

Karan shared the news on his Twitter account earlier today. "A proud film! Rs 207 crore gross worldwide," Karan tweeted.




Based on Harinder Sikka's book Calling Sehmat, the story of Raazi revolves around a young Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani Army officer and becomes a spy to give inside information about the neighbouring country to protect her own.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The film was released in India on May 11.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Recommended For You