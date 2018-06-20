English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alia Bhatt's Raazi Mints Over Rs 200 Crore Worldwide; Karan Johar Celebrates Achievement
Directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.
Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi has minted over Rs 200 crore worldwide, announced filmmaker Karan Johar, who has co-produced the film.
Karan shared the news on his Twitter account earlier today. "A proud film! Rs 207 crore gross worldwide," Karan tweeted.
Based on Harinder Sikka's book Calling Sehmat, the story of Raazi revolves around a young Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani Army officer and becomes a spy to give inside information about the neighbouring country to protect her own.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The film was released in India on May 11.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
Karan shared the news on his Twitter account earlier today. "A proud film! Rs 207 crore gross worldwide," Karan tweeted.
A PROUD FILM!!! 207 crores GROSS WORLWIDE! @meghnagulzar @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @JungleePictures @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 #pritishahani pic.twitter.com/WzHo4QNwxz— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 20, 2018
Based on Harinder Sikka's book Calling Sehmat, the story of Raazi revolves around a young Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani Army officer and becomes a spy to give inside information about the neighbouring country to protect her own.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The film was released in India on May 11.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- Digital India? Survey Reveals Just 25% of Indian Adults Using The Internet
- Lust Stories Review: Radhika Apte, Karan Johar Own This Cocktail Of Desire
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups the Glamour Quotient at Femina Miss India World 2018; See Pics