Alia Bhatt's Raazi Mints Over Rs 200 Crore Worldwide; Karan Johar Celebrates Achievement

Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi has minted over Rs 200 crore worldwide, announced filmmaker Karan Johar, who has co-produced the film.Karan shared the news on his Twitter account earlier today. "A proud film! Rs 207 crore gross worldwide," Karan tweeted.Based on Harinder Sikka's book Calling Sehmat, the story of Raazi revolves around a young Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani Army officer and becomes a spy to give inside information about the neighbouring country to protect her own.Directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Junglee Pictures, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The film was released in India on May 11.(With IANS inputs)