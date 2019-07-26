Take the pledge to vote

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan’s Inshallah to Have a Second Female Lead; No One’s Cast Yet for the Role

Inshallah will most likely go on floors in mid-August after Salman Khan wraps up the shoot of Dabangg 3 and Alia Bhatt of Sadak 2.

July 26, 2019
Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan’s Inshallah to Have a Second Female Lead; No One’s Cast Yet for the Role
Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will star together for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. (Images: Instagram)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s forthcoming film Inshallah could very well be a love triangle starring Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and a second, yet undecided female lead.

Talking about it, an unnamed source told Pinkvilla, “Most of Bhansali movies have had a third lead angle to it, be it Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat or Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Inshallah will be following the same league and will see a relatively young actress play a second female lead in the love drama by Salman and Alia. Though Salman and Alia play the lead role, the second lead will have a pivotal role as well.”

In the film, Salman will play a young-at-heart, stylish businessman in his 40s, who is based out of Orlando. Meanwhile, Alia will essay the role of an aspiring actor in her mid-20s who hails from an Indian city located on the banks of river Ganga.

Bhansali had lately been recceing locations in Florida, Miami and popular Indian cities like Varanasi, Rishikesh and Haridwar. The film, which Bhansali earlier called “a young love story” unlike the tragic period dramas that he’d been making lately (Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat), will most likely go on floors in mid-August after Salman wraps up the shoot of Dabangg 3 and Alia of Sadak 2.

Though Salman and Bhansali have previously worked together in several films, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khamoshi: The Musical and Saawariya, Inshallah marks Alia’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Inshallah is slated to release on Eid 2020.

