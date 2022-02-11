CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#AssemblyElections#Movies#IPL2022Auction#IndvsWI#Budget2022#Coronavirus
Home » News » Movies » Alia Bhatt Says 'Already Married To Ranbir Kapoor In My Head' Amid April Wedding Rumours
2-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt Says 'Already Married To Ranbir Kapoor In My Head' Amid April Wedding Rumours

Alia Bhatt has said that she is already married to beau Ranbir in her head. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt has said that she is already married to beau Ranbir in her head. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

If reports are to be believed, Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot in April 2022 in Ranthambore. However, there is no official announcement so far.

Entertainment Bureau
Highlights

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are Bollywood’s much-loved and adorable couples. While their fans have been eagerly waiting for the duo to tie the knot, Alia Bhatt has now said that she is already married to beau Ranbir.

Yes, you read it right. During a recent interview with NDTV, Alia Bhatt reacted to an old video interview of Ranbir in which he can be heard saying that had the pandemic not occurred, he would have married Alia by now. While the video is dated back in 2020, Alia Reacted to it and talked about her marriage with Ranbir. She mentioned that whenever it will happen, it will work out in a beautiful way. The Gangubai Kathiawadi further laughed and said that she is already married to Ranbir in her head for a long time.

“I’m already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I’ve been married to him in my head for a long time (Laughs). But, I think he’s not wrong. I think definitely. But, everything happens for a reason. I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it’s all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way," Alia said.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot in April 2022. As reported by ETimes, the preparations for their big fat Indian wedding are already underway. “Those in the know believe that Ranbir-Alia will choose to marry in Ranthambore, Rajasthan because that’s where the two have vacationed the most and it’s a favourite destination for both," the report claimed.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier, another report in BollywoodLife.com claimed that Alia and Ranbir might marry in Mumbai only in the presence of their loved ones. “Alia and Ranbir might not to a destination wedding but will get hitched in Mumbai itself. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their close and loved ones, they don’t want to do a lavish wedding. It will be closed knit affair as Ranbir and Alia, both are very private individuals," the source cited by the report claimed.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever in ‘Brahmastra’. Apart from this, Alia is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:February 11, 2022, 11:44 IST