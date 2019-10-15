Alia Bhatt Says Father Mahesh Bhatt Broke Down Watching Her Cry in an Emotional Sadak 2 Scene

Sadak 2 is a special film for the Bhatt family for multiple reasons. The film will mark the comeback of Mahesh Bhatt as director after 20 years, it will also be a comeback for Pooja Bhatt and it will be the first that Alia Bhatt will be working with her father and sister.

In a recent conversation with Karan Johar at MAMI Movie Mela, said she often wonders if she has managed to develop the director-actor relationship with Mahesh Bhatt "or is it still that he's my father?"

"I am still confused and I think by the end of the film I will realise what was our director-actor relationship. But he is an absolute delight to work with. It's unbelievable how clear he is. His energy transcends all of us. He could be having high fever but he just doesn't stop. He is so generous with actors," PTI quoted the actress as saying.

"He doesn't sit behind the monitor. He's just behind the camera, near the actors. I was doing an emotional scene and I didn't plan to cry but I just started crying. He started crying while I was and I felt him cry and I broke out of the moment for a second and was like 'that's my Dad crying, I can't see him cry' and I started crying even more!" she added.

Alia said the experience of working on the film made her connect with her father more and that's her biggest takeaway from Sadak 2.

"This is that one film I don't care about the outcome. The joy that I had to be connected with my father, to work with him, he's like a newborn baby on set. It's just amazing," she added.

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the hit 1991 film Sadak, a romantic thriller which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of the year. Inspired by the 1976 American film Taxi Driver, it made buzz for its popular musical and late Sadashiv Amrapurkar's award-winning performance as the villain.

The sequel brings back Pooja and Sanjay from the original with Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur as the new additions. Also featuring actors Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose, Sadak 2 is scheduled to release on July 10, 2020.

