Alia Bhatt Says She 'Cannot Wait' To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan Again | Exclusive

Black comedy-drama film Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles released last week on Netflix. The film has received largely positive reviews and all the actors have received a lot of praise for their performances. Co-produced by Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Darlings marks the second collaboration between the two actors after the 2016 film Dear Zindagi, where the duo starred in lead roles.

Talking about her equation with SRK, the Raazi actor says that she shares a simple yet passionate and a creative equation with Khan. “If you ask me who my favourite co-actor is from all the male heroes that I have worked with, it has to be Shah Rukh Khan without any offense to others. It is because I have always looked up to him as a star and the actor that he is all my life and I became even more in awe of him and the bond just got stronger when I first collaborated with him on Dear Zindagi. He is so unassuming and simple.”

Bhatt also shares that working with the Pathaan actor in the capacity of a producer on Darlings was like a breeze, “He is not someone who I speak to on a daily basis nor do I need to have a formal conversation. It’s just very easy and comfortable. There is a lot of respect and love in our dynamic,” the actor says adding that despite the hectic schedule, SRK was present on all the important occasions of their film, “He came for the mahurat then he also came for the first day of the shoot. I remember he was shooting for Pathaan in the same studios where Darlings was being shot and he randomly came on the sets unannounced without his entourage (laughs). He was also a present when Shefali (Shah) wrapped the film. And he does all of it without making any noise.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor reveals Shah Rukh’s reaction after he watched Darlings, “He saw the film and spoke to me in that Darlings lingo ‘thanks yous fors suchs lovelys films’. He also told me that it’s time that we need to do a film together and I agree. I can’t wait to get back on the set with him because I know that I am an evolved actor and there are new arena’s to explore. Unfortunately, we both haven’t been approached by the same filmmaker but I am hopeful it will happen soon.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here