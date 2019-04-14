SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Alia Bhatt Says She 'Can't Vote,' Game of Thrones S8 Premiere Countdown Begins

Check out the week's movie highlights in the trailers of the week listicle, as 'AndhaDhun' crosses 150-cr mark in China box office and Alia Bhatt opens about her 'can't vote' dilemma.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alia Bhatt Says She 'Can't Vote,' Game of Thrones S8 Premiere Countdown Begins
Check out the week's movie highlights in the trailers of the week listicle, as 'AndhaDhun' crosses 150-cr mark in China box office and Alia Bhatt opens about her 'can't vote' dilemma.
Loading...
The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project Inshallah got mixed response after it was revealed that Alia Bhatt had been roped in opposite Salman Khan. Some began scratching their heads in confusion, owing to a massive years of age gap between the two actors. In a recent interview, Alia revealed that there is actually a plan in place and a reason behind the (unusual) casting.

In another news, when Alia was asked whether she will vote or not, the Gully Boy actress responded in a negative, citing her UK passport as the reason for not casting her ballot. India Today reported that Alia can only cast her vote if she gives up her current British citizenship.

With just hours counting up to the much-awaited Game of Thrones premiere, we have for you the ultimate GoT highlight, which will help you recall some of the important plot details and character arcs, in case you have missed any. Also, Ayushmann Khurranna's thriller drama AndhaDhun has reached the Rs 150 crore milestone at the box office in China since its release on April 3. AndhaDhun was released as Piano Player in Beijing.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Inshallah will mark Salman Khan's reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 20 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film has caught the fancy of the fans for its casting that will feature a much younger Alia Bhatt opposite the 53-year-old actor. Here is what Alia thinks about the cast of Bhansali's drama film.

Read: People Are Too Quick to Judge, There's a Plan in Place: Alia Bhatt on Pairing Opposite Salman

In an interview with India Today, Alia Bhatt was asked about how she was going to do her bit to elect the new government and whether she was also going to vote or not. The actress replied, "I can't vote." When asked for the reason, Alia simply said, "passport."

Read: Alia Bhatt Won't be Voting in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Because She Cannot, Here's Why

From Beyoncé's Homecoming to Student of The Year 2, here are the major movie highlights of the week, trailer wise.

Read: Trailers This Week: Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' on Netflix, SOTY 2 Takes Internet by Storm

Game of Thrones first premiered on April 17, 2011. 7 seasons, 67 titles and many more brutal character deaths later, there is not a great deal of people who, firstly, don't know about this phenomenon on television, and secondly, are not excited about the finale that debuts on Monday in India. Here's the ultimate GoT highlight, season wise.

Read: Game of Thrones: Here's Everything You Need To Know Before the Finale

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer AndhaDhun has crossed Rs 150-crore-mark in China since its release on April 3. The film, also featuring Tabu, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in key roles, is a murder drama at the centre of which is a pianist who may or may not be blind.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'AndhaDhun' Creates Record in China, Crosses Rs 150 Crore Milestone

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram