Alia Bhatt Says She 'Can't Vote,' Game of Thrones S8 Premiere Countdown Begins
Check out the week's movie highlights in the trailers of the week listicle, as 'AndhaDhun' crosses 150-cr mark in China box office and Alia Bhatt opens about her 'can't vote' dilemma.
Check out the week's movie highlights in the trailers of the week listicle, as 'AndhaDhun' crosses 150-cr mark in China box office and Alia Bhatt opens about her 'can't vote' dilemma.
The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project Inshallah got mixed response after it was revealed that Alia Bhatt had been roped in opposite Salman Khan. Some began scratching their heads in confusion, owing to a massive years of age gap between the two actors. In a recent interview, Alia revealed that there is actually a plan in place and a reason behind the (unusual) casting.
In another news, when Alia was asked whether she will vote or not, the Gully Boy actress responded in a negative, citing her UK passport as the reason for not casting her ballot. India Today reported that Alia can only cast her vote if she gives up her current British citizenship.
With just hours counting up to the much-awaited Game of Thrones premiere, we have for you the ultimate GoT highlight, which will help you recall some of the important plot details and character arcs, in case you have missed any. Also, Ayushmann Khurranna's thriller drama AndhaDhun has reached the Rs 150 crore milestone at the box office in China since its release on April 3. AndhaDhun was released as Piano Player in Beijing.
Inshallah will mark Salman Khan's reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 20 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film has caught the fancy of the fans for its casting that will feature a much younger Alia Bhatt opposite the 53-year-old actor. Here is what Alia thinks about the cast of Bhansali's drama film.
Read: People Are Too Quick to Judge, There's a Plan in Place: Alia Bhatt on Pairing Opposite Salman
In an interview with India Today, Alia Bhatt was asked about how she was going to do her bit to elect the new government and whether she was also going to vote or not. The actress replied, "I can't vote." When asked for the reason, Alia simply said, "passport."
Read: Alia Bhatt Won't be Voting in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Because She Cannot, Here's Why
From Beyoncé's Homecoming to Student of The Year 2, here are the major movie highlights of the week, trailer wise.
Read: Trailers This Week: Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' on Netflix, SOTY 2 Takes Internet by Storm
Game of Thrones first premiered on April 17, 2011. 7 seasons, 67 titles and many more brutal character deaths later, there is not a great deal of people who, firstly, don't know about this phenomenon on television, and secondly, are not excited about the finale that debuts on Monday in India. Here's the ultimate GoT highlight, season wise.
Read: Game of Thrones: Here's Everything You Need To Know Before the Finale
Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer AndhaDhun has crossed Rs 150-crore-mark in China since its release on April 3. The film, also featuring Tabu, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in key roles, is a murder drama at the centre of which is a pianist who may or may not be blind.
Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'AndhaDhun' Creates Record in China, Crosses Rs 150 Crore Milestone
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
