Alia Bhatt Says She Didn't Plan to Get Married So Early: It is Totally Different When You Fall Deeply in Love

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding this year was a much-anticipated event. The couple tied the knot in April after dating for several years. However, the Darlings actress says that she never planned to get married so early in her life but it is different when one deeply falls in love. Not just that, this year Alia also turned producer with the film Darlings and she is also going to welcome her first baby with Ranbir soon.

Speaking to MidDay, she said, “I used to think that I will marry very late. I was one of those young girls who did not talk about marriage. But it is totally different when you fall deeply in love. You also feel like that, the next point of your life, you want to get into that. That happened very naturally with Ranbir.”

Even before she started dating Ranbir, she mentioned having a crush on him since childhood. Talking about the same, she said, “I was saying it like a regular cute girl, like a fan girl. I was not chasing Ranbir on the side or thinking about how I can plot to get Ranbir. None of that was happening.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. Recently, Alia took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of Ranbir vibing to the Brahmastra song ‘Deva Deva’ during their babymoon. In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a blue shirt paired with denim. They are in an outdoor location amid the greenery. Sharing the video from the picturesque location, Alia wrote, “the light of my life.”

The film will release on September 9.

