Alia Bhatt Says She Found Ranbir Kapoor Striking Gangubai Pose ‘Really Cute’| Details Inside

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who has been waiting for the release of her upcoming crime-drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, is busy in the promotions of the film these days. In her recent interview, the Student Of The Year actress opened up a bit about her relationship with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Alia was asked about her thoughts on Ranbir striking the Gangubai Namaste pose for photographers, the actress said that she found the whole bit “really cute.”

Alia Bhatt also shared that Ranbir loves her in the Gangubai avatar. “He (Ranbir Kapoor) loves it when I become Gangubai. He finds it very entertaining. And I think that was the best thing he did that day. It was a big deal to me. It was just really cute,” said Alia.

Much in love with the Rockstar actor, Alia heaped praised on Ranbir by saying that he has been nothing but supportive of her journey since she has known him. Alia also shared Ranbir has never said a bad thing about anyone in the industry. “He has a bad reputation of being a gossipmonger but he doesn’t gossip at all,” clarified Alia.

Earlier, there were several reports suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be tying the knot in December, 2021. However, according to the latest reports, Ranbir and Alia are planning a wedding in 2022.

With the release of the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, fans have been waiting eagerly for its release. Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa star alongside Vijay Raaz in the film. The film will have its much anticipated global premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 25, 2022, and will be distributed in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Meanwhile, Alia has a number of projects in her kitty including Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also features Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She has completed shooting for RRR and Darlings. Besides these movies, Alia also has Brahmastra and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

On the other hand, Ranbir, too has an interesting line-up of films ahead, including Shamshera, Animal and the untitled Luv Ranjan film. He is also rumoured to be doing Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Hrithik Roshan.

