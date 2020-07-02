Alia Bhatt Says She Is Honoured And Humbled to Be Invited For Oscars Voting Board

Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan were two of the actors invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a member of its voting board. On Thursday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to thank the Academy for the honour.

In a lengthy note on Instagram, Alia wrote, “I thank The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for inviting me to be a member of the Academy. I feel at once honoured and humbled. There is also a deep satisfaction in seeing that the voice of Indian cinema is finding a very well deserved platform on the world stage.”

She expressed her happiness about the increase in diversity by recognizing more and more Indian artists every year. “Every year, more actors, filmmakers and technicians from India are recognised by the Academy and Indian cinema continues to reach the hearts and homes of people all over the world.”

















She also said she believes that cinema is a global unifier. “I truly believe that cinema, like water, finds its level. And, like water, it knows no race, class, border or geography and flows freely. It takes everything in its course: audiences who passionately love or hate it, critics who dissect it, students who immerse themselves in it. Our opinions about films may be divided, but cinema as a whole is a powerful binding and unifying force,” she wrote.

She also hinted at the social media abuse she has been receiving ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. “In a world that can be unsure and fragmented, at a time when the very social media that is meant to connect people ends up dividing them, movies are the glue that binds us,” she concluded.



