Alia Bhatt Says She's A Fan of 'Great Performers', Names Ranbir Kapoor And Meryl Streep

Alia Bhatt is a proud wife as she declared herself to be a fan of her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Alia stated that she admires and is a fan of great actors, naming Ranbir Kapoor and Meryl Streep. Recently, Alia Bhatt was featured in a commercial for the Mandarin Oriental hotel’s I’m a fan campaign, in which she enumerated the things she is a fan of. She revealed that she is a fan of yoga, guitar playing, sleeping with the lights on, and journaling. She also shared some of her other interests, such as wearing men’s perfume.

The Brahmastra actress said, “I am a fan of great performers. I am a fan of Meryl Streep.” The mom-to-be actress continued and said blushingly, “I am a fan of Ranbir Kapoor”. She went on to say, “I am a fan of wearing men’s perfumes, eating ragi chips, and having fun. I am a fan of making the most of what life has to offer. I am a fan of life’s little comforts.” Many of Alia’s followers congratulated her in the comments section and said, “I am a fan of Alia.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at their home in April 2022 after dating for five years. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram while sharing a photo from the hospital.

On the work front, Alia’s debut movie with her husband Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra, a sci-fi trilogy was recently released. Alia also debuted in a line of maternity clothing. The Raazi actress also celebrated her ten years in the business this year and also had her production debut with the Netflix movie Darlings. Alia’s next film will be Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar, for which she has already completed filming. The film, which also stars Ranveer Singh, will be released in February 2023. Following that, Alia will make her Hollywood debut in the film Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman.

