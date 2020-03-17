Alia Bhatt Says Sister Shaheen Used to 'Lock Her up in Bathroom and Put off the Lights'

Alia Bhatt recently turned 27 and the actress also shared a new YouTube video with her elder sister Shaheen on her official channel on the streaming platform. Titled Sister Tag, the video has Alia and Shaheen seated on swings in a park as they spill secrets from each others lives and recall childhood memories.

In the 8-minute long video, Alia and Shaheen are seen getting candid about each other's lives. "I think we had a brief period where we did not get along at all. But I think every sibling goes through that," Alia says in the video shot in Ooty, while the actress was shooting for Sadak 2 in the city.

To this Shaheen adds, "I think it was also because of our age gap. There is a very large age gap between us. There was a time when Alia was very young and I was teenager so obviously there were all these little annoying things that you don't want your little sister tagging along with you."

Answering the question, "What did you fight the most about as children?" Shaheen says "I used to bully her (Alia), honestly." Alia interjects in the middle and says, "No it was not bullying," while adding, "She used to lock me up in the bathroom and put the lights off."

Alia also goes on to reveal in the video that her sister is a great singer and reads a lot.

