Alia Bhatt Says 'Smile Dream Shine' in Monday Motivation Post, is That a BTS Reference?

Alia Bhatt started her Monday morning with a photo from what seemed like a vacation, posing in a hat with the blue sky behind her. In the caption, she mentioned “Smile dream shine", alongwith a moon emoji, which got us wondering if she was referring to K-pop band BTS’s song Mikrokosmos. The song has the words ‘Shine Dream Smile; as the hook and is full of references to the stars and the night.

Mouni Roy and Manish Malhotra were among the first to comment on Alia’s post. “So pweedy", said Mouni, Alia’s Brahmastra co-star. while Manish called her “gorgeous". Alia’s fans of course dropped in a lot of heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Take a look at the photo here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia were trolled earlier this year when they travelled to Maldives for a vacation during the Covid-1q9 second wave. The actors maintained a low profile during the break and refrained from sharing any photos from the beach destination. While Alia will soon be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, it is still uncertain when Brahmastra, her film with Ranbir, will release.

Mikrokosmos is South Korean boyband BTS’ song from their 2019 Map of the Soul: Persona album. The lyrics mean are all about the love the band has for their fans, who they consider their brightest stars who are always by their side. The Grammy nominated septet are a global sensation currently, topping Billboard charts with their songs and their ever-growing fandom. Many Bollywood stars, like actress Disha Patani, have confessed to being their fans.

