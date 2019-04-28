Take the pledge to vote

Alia Bhatt Says Working with Mahesh Bhatt 'the Director' Will Not be Easy

Opening up about working with Mahesh Bhatt for the first time, Alia Bhatt says even though she understands his sensibilities as a father, working with him in a professional set-up would be a different "ball game".

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
Sadak is touted as one of the big blockbusters in the ‘90s and now the Bhatt family is ready to reunite for its sequel. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is returning to direction with Sadak 2 and the film will mark his first collaboration with daughter, actor Alia Bhatt.

Opening up about working with her father for the first time, the young star says even though she understands his sensibilities as a father, working with him in a professional set-up would be a different "ball game".

"It will never be easy as I don't know him as a director, I know him as a dad. Working with him as a director will be a different ball game altogether. I am excited. It is an exciting film," Alia told PTI.

"My father is very silent on most of the things. But I still don't know how he will be on the sets," she added.

Alia revealed it was the original star of Sadak, Sanjay Dutt, who convinced Bhatt to return to the director's chair. Bhatt's last directorial was 1999 film Kartoos.

"Sanju pushed him this time. I did not. He is my father and he is always unpredictable. He has done the most unpredictable thing of directing a film after a long time," she said.

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 original, which also starred Pooja Bhatt. Both Sanjay and Pooja are returning for the sequel.

Alia said the film takes forward the story of Ravi and Pooja and she will be a new addition to the story along with Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Still remembered for its melodious music, Sadak was a romantic thriller that had Pooja Bhatt essaying the role of a sex-worker in love with Sanjay Dutt’s character and how the two fight against all odds to be together.

With Sadak 2, Pooja Bhatt will be returning to the silver screen after a gap of 17 years. She was last seen in 2001 in Everybody Says I’m Fine!

Sadak 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on March 25, next year.

