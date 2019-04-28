English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt Says Working with Mahesh Bhatt 'the Director' Will Not be Easy
Opening up about working with Mahesh Bhatt for the first time, Alia Bhatt says even though she understands his sensibilities as a father, working with him in a professional set-up would be a different "ball game".
Opening up about working with Mahesh Bhatt for the first time, Alia Bhatt says even though she understands his sensibilities as a father, working with him in a professional set-up would be a different "ball game".
Loading...
Sadak is touted as one of the big blockbusters in the ‘90s and now the Bhatt family is ready to reunite for its sequel. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is returning to direction with Sadak 2 and the film will mark his first collaboration with daughter, actor Alia Bhatt.
Opening up about working with her father for the first time, the young star says even though she understands his sensibilities as a father, working with him in a professional set-up would be a different "ball game".
"It will never be easy as I don't know him as a director, I know him as a dad. Working with him as a director will be a different ball game altogether. I am excited. It is an exciting film," Alia told PTI.
"My father is very silent on most of the things. But I still don't know how he will be on the sets," she added.
Alia revealed it was the original star of Sadak, Sanjay Dutt, who convinced Bhatt to return to the director's chair. Bhatt's last directorial was 1999 film Kartoos.
"Sanju pushed him this time. I did not. He is my father and he is always unpredictable. He has done the most unpredictable thing of directing a film after a long time," she said.
Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 original, which also starred Pooja Bhatt. Both Sanjay and Pooja are returning for the sequel.
Alia said the film takes forward the story of Ravi and Pooja and she will be a new addition to the story along with Aditya Roy Kapoor.
Still remembered for its melodious music, Sadak was a romantic thriller that had Pooja Bhatt essaying the role of a sex-worker in love with Sanjay Dutt’s character and how the two fight against all odds to be together.
With Sadak 2, Pooja Bhatt will be returning to the silver screen after a gap of 17 years. She was last seen in 2001 in Everybody Says I’m Fine!
Sadak 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on March 25, next year.
Follow @news18movies for more
Opening up about working with her father for the first time, the young star says even though she understands his sensibilities as a father, working with him in a professional set-up would be a different "ball game".
"It will never be easy as I don't know him as a director, I know him as a dad. Working with him as a director will be a different ball game altogether. I am excited. It is an exciting film," Alia told PTI.
"My father is very silent on most of the things. But I still don't know how he will be on the sets," she added.
Alia revealed it was the original star of Sadak, Sanjay Dutt, who convinced Bhatt to return to the director's chair. Bhatt's last directorial was 1999 film Kartoos.
"Sanju pushed him this time. I did not. He is my father and he is always unpredictable. He has done the most unpredictable thing of directing a film after a long time," she said.
Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 original, which also starred Pooja Bhatt. Both Sanjay and Pooja are returning for the sequel.
Alia said the film takes forward the story of Ravi and Pooja and she will be a new addition to the story along with Aditya Roy Kapoor.
Still remembered for its melodious music, Sadak was a romantic thriller that had Pooja Bhatt essaying the role of a sex-worker in love with Sanjay Dutt’s character and how the two fight against all odds to be together.
With Sadak 2, Pooja Bhatt will be returning to the silver screen after a gap of 17 years. She was last seen in 2001 in Everybody Says I’m Fine!
Sadak 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on March 25, next year.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trailers This Week: Fans Elated with Salman Khan's Bharat, Chris Hemsworth is New MIB Agent
- Avengers: Endgame Nail Art is the Best Fashion Trend of 2019
- Remember the Chimp Scrolling Through Instagram? Jane Goodall Calls the Viral Video 'Problematic'
- Always Very Special to Beat Nadal on Clay: Thiem’s Stunning Show Takes Him to Barcelona Open Final
- How TikTok is Getting Indian Women To Stop Bothering About 'Log Kya Kahenge?'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results