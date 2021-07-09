Alia Bhatt Says 'Yay' As She Signs Hollywood Talent Agency for International Debut

Alia Bhatt, who is arguably one of the biggest actors in Bollywood, has decided to expand her horizon as she has signed a deal with an international talent agency called William Morris Agency (WME). As per a report in Deadline, the actor has signed the agency as she “eyes opportunities" in Hollywood. WME also represents stars such as Emma Stone, Oprah, Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron and others. Sharing excitement about the same, Alia reposts the news on her Instagram story and wrote, “Yay."

Alia is currently busy prepping for her maiden production Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The upcoming dark comedy also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

‘Darlings’ marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. Set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood, the film traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Alia Bhatt also has films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR in her kitty. Gangubai Kathiawadi features Alia as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai". On the other hand, the makers of RRR have already revealed that Alia is playing the role of Sita in the film.

In Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra, Alia is paired opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy trilogy, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

